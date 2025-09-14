5,735 Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,368,000 after buying an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ATI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after buying an additional 59,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,371,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ATI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 316,090 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

