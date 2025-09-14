Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stake Raised by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $5,271,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.