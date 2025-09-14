Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,388,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,197,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after buying an additional 655,433 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 1,027.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 298,366 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth $11,854,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,302,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,240,000 after buying an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

