Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $148.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

