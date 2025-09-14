Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Holdings Lowered by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $96.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

