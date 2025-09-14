Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VWO stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

