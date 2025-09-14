Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $68.59 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for 1.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Natera worth $68,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the sale, the director owned 5,763 shares in the company, valued at $767,458.71. This trade represents a 30.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $499,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,137,526.58. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,656. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

