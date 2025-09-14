Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.28. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

