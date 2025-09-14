Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,156,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,988,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,773,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,729,000.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Shares of MRP stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

