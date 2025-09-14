Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,030,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,401,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,391,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,887,000 after buying an additional 319,437 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,142,000 after buying an additional 152,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,471,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after buying an additional 133,886 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $74.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

