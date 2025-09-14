Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF $AVDV

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 596,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after buying an additional 544,045 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 224,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 86,636 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 83,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDV opened at $87.83 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.