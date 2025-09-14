Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,151 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 229,524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.73. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 121,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,262.93. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $944,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,739.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,748 shares of company stock worth $4,848,614. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

