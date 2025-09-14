Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. CBIZ makes up 6.4% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.17% of CBIZ worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in CBIZ by 243.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Down 3.7%

CBIZ stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rodney A. Young bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $518,793.30. The trade was a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

