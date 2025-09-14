Nova Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,236 Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF $LVHI

Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 143,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS LVHI opened at $34.53 on Friday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.45.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.