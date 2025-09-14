Wingstop Inc. $WING Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Wingstop makes up about 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $55,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,672,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,517,000 after buying an additional 496,717 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after buying an additional 358,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,744,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WING. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $367.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.52.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $266.02 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.50.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

