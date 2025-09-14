Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 298 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,953,000 after buying an additional 202,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

