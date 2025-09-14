Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in RH $RH

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in RH were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Atreides Management LP increased its position in RH by 69.1% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,951,000 after buying an additional 193,404 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $35,057,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 225.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 68,629 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 263.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zelman & Associates dropped their price objective on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.29.

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $218.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 92.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

