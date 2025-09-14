Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 546 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF $PTMC

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.29% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 41,333 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.