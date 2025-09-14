Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SCHH stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

