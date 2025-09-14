Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 930,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $26.05 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.