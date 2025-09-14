Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,498 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF $HEQT

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEQT. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,940,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 839,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 323,081 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 140.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 169,301 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $312.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

