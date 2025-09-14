Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $760.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $736.22 and its 200-day moving average is $668.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.