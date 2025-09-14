Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on Bentley Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.0%

BSY opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 647,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,887,808.64. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,189,869 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

