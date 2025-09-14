St. Clair Advisors LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,741,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,265,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $162.83.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

