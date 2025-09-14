Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises approximately 1.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in SAP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.06. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $217.51 and a 1 year high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

