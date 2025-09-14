Kings Path Partners LLC Purchases 51,780 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DFGP stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

