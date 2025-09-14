QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST Shares Acquired by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in QuinStreet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.13 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $930.31 million, a PE ratio of 179.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $262.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

