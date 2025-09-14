4,873 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Bought by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,622 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,568,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,667,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

