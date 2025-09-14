DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Bought by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 132.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. DT Midstream accounts for 3.6% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DT Midstream worth $25,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTM opened at $107.27 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

