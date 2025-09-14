Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 2,028 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.30.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

