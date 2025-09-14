iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Lifted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 961,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

IEFA stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

