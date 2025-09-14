Investors Research Corp Acquires 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IWF opened at $460.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $461.23. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

