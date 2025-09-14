HMS Capital Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 152.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,288 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $91,087,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

