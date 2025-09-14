Verde Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 851,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises about 8.4% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $34,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

