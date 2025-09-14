Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11,015.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of General Partner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

