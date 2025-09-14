Delphi Management Inc. MA Increases Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toll Brothers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Toll Brothers by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,413 shares of company stock worth $5,746,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

NYSE:TOL opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

