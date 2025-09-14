Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Holdings Lifted by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.9% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $502,435,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,710,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,977 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 978,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $71.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

