Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

