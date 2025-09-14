Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,866 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

