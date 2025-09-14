Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

