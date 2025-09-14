Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

