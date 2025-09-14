JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Here’s Why

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.67) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.94). Approximately 3,510,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.93).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,208.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 952.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 900.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

