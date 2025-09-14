Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF $DXIV

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,902,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 267,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 50,790 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DXIV opened at $61.56 on Friday. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.03.

About Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF

The Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of developed markets ex-US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability.

