Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $202.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

