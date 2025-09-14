Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.69 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

