OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after purchasing an additional 667,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $14,045,061 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $319.05 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.38 and a 200-day moving average of $286.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.49.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

