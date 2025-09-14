Kings Path Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

