Life Line Wealth Management LLC Takes $42.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 973,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,083,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 13.6% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Life Line Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,855,000 after buying an additional 4,755,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,696,000 after buying an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,346,000 after buying an additional 1,249,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,212,000 after buying an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after buying an additional 984,491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IQLT opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

