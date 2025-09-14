Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

