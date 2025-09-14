Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

